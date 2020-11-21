North-east riots: court extends custody of Umar and Sharjeel till November 23

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of former JNU student Umar Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who were arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the north-east riots here, till November 23.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat gave the direction on the request made by the Special Public Prosecutor in the case. Special Public Prosecutor, Amit Prasad, appearing for the police, said the mandatory time period of 90 days to complete the probe in the case will be completed on November 23 and also the chargesheet has to be filed.

When the Judge asked if he was facing any problems as he had mentioned in earlier hearings, Mr. Khalid replied that besides “curbing my liberties and a malicious investigation, I am not facing any other issues”.

On previous hearings, Mr. Khalid had complained that he was not allowed to step out of his cell similar to “solitary confinement”. Advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Mr. Khalid, opposed the remand application.

Mr. Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020 in an FIR registered by Crime Branch and remanded to police custody for 10 days. Thereafter, he has been remanded to judicial custody which is being extended from time to time. During this judicial custody period, Mr. Khalid was arrested again in another FIR registered at Khajuri Khas police station.