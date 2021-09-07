North-east riots case: Umar Khalid withdraws bail plea, files fresh one

Police told to respond to fresh application; hearing on Sept. 8

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid — arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots case — has withdrawn his bail application and filed a fresh one after the Delhi Police objected to its maintainability.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat asked the police to respond to the fresh bail application and posted the matter for further hearing on September 8.

Mr. Khalid’s fresh plea was filed after Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, representing the police, submitted that the court hearing the plea is a special court designated under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and therefore exercises all powers that are before the Court of Magistrate within the rigours of section 437 of CrPC.

Senior advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Mr. Khalid, argued that the application seeking bail under section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been substituted with the one under section 437 as the police objected to it. Mr. Prasad objected to the fresh plea that purportedly accused the prosecution of adopting “dilatory tactic”.

“In the interim application you have filed, you have made certain allegations that the objections taken by the prosecution are dilatory tactics. Therefore, to paint the prosecution by saying that it is dilatory tactics is not fair,” the prosecutor said.

Mr. Khalid, arrested on September 13, 2020, is facing charges under the UAPAfor allegedly being one of the ‘masterminds’ and one of the main conspirators as well as instigators behind the riots that happened in north-east Delhi last year.

Last week, Mr. Khalid had contended that the charge sheet against him contain hyperbolic allegations without any factual basis.