North East Delhi again registers highest voter turnout

Similar to voter turnout trends in the previous Assembly elections, New Delhi district saw the lowest overall turnout at 57.11% while the North East Delhi district saw the highest overall turnout at 67.83%, as of 12.00 midnight on Saturday.

Polling started at a sluggish pace and the voting percentage was low till noon.

However, it picked up pace as the day grew warmer.

With voter turnout data pouring in till late in the night, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer refused to comment on the reasons behind the comparatively low turnout of 61.71%. The overall turnout in 2015 was 67.13%.

Multiple factors affect voter turnout, including the fact that polling was held on a weekend, said the CEO. The voting percentage was 60.6 in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

At midnight, the Election Commission’s voter turnout app reported that the Delhi Cantonment Assembly constituency in the New Delhi district reported the lowest turnout at 45.42%. In 2015, the constituency had reported the lowest turnout of 58.49%.

Seelampur, in the North East Delhi district, reported the highest turnout at 71.40%. In 2015, the constituency had reported a turnout of 71.51%. The highest turnout in the last Assembly elections was reported in Gokalpur, a reserved constituency in the North East district, at 73.46%.

Though long queues were witnessed at polling stations in the Okhla constituency, the EC’s app reported only 58.83% turnout.

Election officials, however, said that there was a lag in turnout data being reported in the app. A review of the 2015 voter tournout data, however, showed that the Okhla constituency had the second lowest voter turnout at 60.73% in the previous Assembly elections.

Till late night

Voting at about 103 stations went on till late into the night even though the gates of polling stations were closed at 6 p.m. Voters who had queued up before the deadline were issued tokens to ensure that they cast their vote. While the voter turnout figures are likely to increase, the final figure is unlikely to surpass the record 67.13% voter turnout witnessed in 2015.

North West district saw 62.23% turnout, South 59.65%, Central 58.57%, South West 61.57%, East 61.29%, West 61.79%, North 57.19%, Shahadra 62.96%, and South East 54.89%. Exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party while the BJP was a distant second.