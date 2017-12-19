North Delhi to get 13 surface parking lots

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is likely to get 13 sites transferred from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which will be developed as surface car parking lots in the coming year.

Officials from the north corporation said that these 13 parking lots will be able to accommodate 3,500 cars.

Sites have been identified in Timarpur, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Jhandewalan Extension, New Rajendra Nagar, four parking sites at Pitampura, near Azadpur Mandi, Rohtak Road Transport Centre, District Centre (Rohini), Sector 14 (Rohini) and Yamuna Sur Ghat.

“We have been in the process of identifying spots for parking for a long time now. Non-availability of parking space has been a major problem for us and is also been a reason for illegal parking,” a senior official said.

The Yamuna Sur Ghat near Ghazipur will be transferred to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

He said that the land has been transferred on the instructions of the Lieutenant-Governor.

Focus area

“Parking is a major focus area of the corporations and the civic body plans to develop space for over 10,000 vehicles at different locations in north Delhi in the next year,” he added.

The official said that the formalities have been completed and the civic body is awaiting final approval.

These plots are of various measurements and can accommodate between 35 and 1,700 cars. By the end of December, the civic agency is expecting to acquire all the 13 sites.

“As soon as the transferring process is completed we will start raising boundary walls and levelling of these sites. Also, process for inviting bids from contractors for running these parking lots will start. These parking lots will be operational by January end,” said the official.

Multi-level parking lots

For the long-term, the municipal corporation is planning to construct multi-level car parking lots at places where the size of the plot is more than 1,000 square metres. On smaller sites, stack parking lots will be developed.

“Of the 13 sites, at least 10 are spread over 1,000 square metres and are going to be developed into multi-level car parking lots, but the process will take time so we have decided to start surface car facility on them,” said the official