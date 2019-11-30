Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation invites tenders to process RDF from landfill

To dispose of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) collected after the biomining of the Bhalswa landfill, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will be employing a third party agency for which a notice inviting tenders has been issued. A senior north corporation official said that only those companies that are eligible or have tie ups with cement manufacturing and waste-to-energy plants will be allowed in the current tender.

Biomining of the landfill involves processing the material dug up from the site through multiple cylindrical sieves or trommel machines to segregate and then process. Currently, four trommels are employed but this number will increase to 15. After segregation, the material recovered includes construction and demolition waste, RDF such as plastic, which may be used in waste-to-energy plants, and inert materials.

Companies carrying out the work will have to take an undertaking that the RDF will be disposed in an environmentally safe manner in accordance with the set guidelines and in any event of non-compliance will be liable for action, the NIT states.

The process of biomining the three landfills of Delhi had been ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in July.

