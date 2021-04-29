North Delhi Mayor seeks 100 hearses to transport patients

New Delhi

29 April 2021 01:07 IST

Ask forest dept. to ensure steady supply of firewood, he tells CM

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide at least 100 hearses or ambulances to municipal corporations to transport patients to available healthcare facilities.

These, the Mayor wrote, can also be used in unfortunate cases where those who could not survive their battle with COVID-19 can be transported to crematoriums and burial grounds for their last rites.

“North Delhi Municipal Corporation had a capacity of cremating 230 persons till April 15 but within 10-12 days the total capacity has been increased to 570 persons. Three new cremation grounds have been developed besides increasing the capacity of existing ones,” he wrote.

“Out of a total of 570, 304 wooden and 54 CNG pyres are fixed for COVID deaths and the rest are for non-COVID deaths. We are transforming ourselves as per the need of the hour,” the Mayor also wrote.

The Mayor also demanded from the Delhi government directions to the Forest department to provide firewood for final rites, given the increasing number of funerals taking place in the national capital.

“As you are aware, deaths due to COVID-19 are on the rise and to cremate the bodies in the traditional manner a large amount of wood is required,” he wrote.

“This is to request you to direct the forest department to ensure steady supply of firewood to these crematoriums without fail,” he also wrote. He requested the Chief Minister to issue directions to the forest department for the supply of firewood so that the crematoriums could continue doing their work uninterrupted and bereaved families are not troubled.