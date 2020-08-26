Delhi

North Delhi Mayor raises alarm over Yamuna level

North Delhi Mayor,Jai Prakash on Wednesday wrote to the Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain over concerns about the rising level of the Yamuna river. With water being released from the Hathini Kund barrage in Haryana, the water level in the river had been continuously rising, posing a risk to low-lying areas around the river, the Mayor warned. People in the area were

facing problems because of this, he said. He requested the government to supply a motor boat so that issues faced by people in this regard would be addressed.

