North Delhi civic body seals liquor vend 

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, on Monday, said that it has sealed a liquor vend in the city’s Kamala Nagar, taking the total number of “illegal vends” sealed by the civic body till date to 24.

According to the civic body’s Standing Committee chairman, Jogi Ram Jain, the “illegal liquor vend” was sealed for operating out of an unauthorised building. Taking a dig at the Delhi government’s new excise policy, Mr. Jain said that “many illegal liqour vends are opening up to make the city a liquor Capital”.

Over the past few months, the implementation of the new excise policy has elicited strong opposition from the elected wing of the BJP-led civic bodies and councilors of the Congress.

According to Delhi’s new excise policy, 849 liquor vends – including five super premium vends (SPV) -- were to be opened, out of which 810 fall in areas under the jurisdiction of Delhi’s three civic bodies – north, south and east.

With the civic body polls slated for April, both the BJP and the Congress have been opposing the newly opened liquor vends, under the policy, stating that they were being opened in non-conforming areas, including residential and mixed land use areas, while some of the new vends were violating building bye-laws.