North Delhi civic body launches online portal for funeral services

New Delhi

21 October 2021 01:40 IST

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced the launch of its online cremation and burial grounds application that will give users real-time updates on availability of slots and will also generate digital cremation slips.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said users can utilise the service through the online portal section on the civic body’s website. “The North civic body is making an all-out effort to provide services to the citizens at their doorsteps,” he added.

People can access the service at https://mcdonline.nic.in.

Currently, there are 12 crematoria/burial grounds under the North Delhi corporation’s jurisdiction. They are Nigam Bodh Ghat, Inder Puri, Panchkuian Road, Satnagar, Beri Wala Bagh, Wazirpur, Paschim Vihar cremation ground, Haiderpur cremation ground, Rohini Sector-26 cremation ground, Mangol Puri cremation ground, Mangol Puri cemetery and Mangol Puri burial ground.