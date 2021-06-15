North corporation Mayor inspects Kishanganj ahead of monsoon

He directs officers to ensure completion of desilting work

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday inspected the Kishanganj Rail Under Bridge (RUB) and its vicinity to check the preparations of the corporation before the monsoon onset.

Mr. Prakash was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goyal along with engineer-in-chief K.P Singh and other officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

During the inspection, the Mayor directed the officers of the Engineering Department to ensure that the desilting work was completed from all the drains.

Water stagnation

Mr. Prakash also directed the officials to ensure that all arrangements had been made to ensure that water does not stagnate inside the RUB and residents do not face any inconvenience.

“The Railways’ work on a part of the Kishanganj Railway Under Bridge is under way which is almost 90% complete. The corporation has passed a ₹10-crore budget for the construction of roads on both sides of the RUB,” he said.

According to Mr. Prakash, the construction work of the RUB would be completed by December after which there will be much relief from traffic problems in the area.

The Mayor said the North body would also start the work of beautification of the Azad Market Chowk very soon.

Plantation work and paintings are among the components of the beautification program, he said.

“The North Corporation is working at its best level to provide all possible facilities to the residents,” Mr. Prakash said.