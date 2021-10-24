North Corporation low on fogging supplies amid surge in dengue cases

New Delhi

24 October 2021 01:33 IST

Standing Committee chairman denies report on shortage

As the Capital witnessed a surge in dengue cases over the past week, a status report by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation revealed that the civic body has run out of stock of insecticides, larvicides and medicines used to control the vector-borne disease.

According to the report filed by the Public Health Department on October 21, the North body had no stock of four out of seven insecticides.

Vikas Goel, Leader of the Opposition in the House, said the civic body had “zero stock” and that hospitals under it were facing a shortage of “basic medicines”.

Advertising

Advertising

“The planning of procurement has to be done in April, as per the protocol. But the BJP-led body planned it only in October. They are deliberately punishing the people of Delhi,” said Mr. Goel.

However, Standing Committee chairman Jogi Ram Jain said the report showed stocks of the North civic body’s “central store only”.

“Supplies for a month and above are available in all zones under our jurisdiction. According to the latest update, fogging supply for the next two months has also arrived and testing for the medicine has also been carried out. We will distribute it on Monday,” said Mr. Jain, denying that the civic body was suffering from a shortage of supplies.

As of October 16, the North body recorded 166 of 723 dengue cases across the city; the highest since 2017 for the civic body.

‘Delayed purchase’

Opposition leaders of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation also voiced concerns regarding the shortage in stock of supplies.

Prem Chauhan, Leader of the Opposition, said the civic body had “delayed the procurement” of medicines and supplies and that the “procurement was only on paper”.

He added, “Ward inspectors are not receiving the required stock of supplies. Only 20 litres of diesel is provided for fogging, an average of 80 litres is required. On paper, the purchases are in bulk quantities, but a sufficient quantity is not being distributed on the ground level.”

Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt said that there was “brazen corruption” in the municipal corporation. He added, “The taxes have gone up and the revenue of the municipal corporation is increasing, but money is not being spent on basic health services. There is a clear shortage in machinery, fogging supplies and manpower.”

Responding to the allegations, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan termed the allegations “baseless”. and asserted that “sufficient” measures to combat the vector-borne diseases were being taken.