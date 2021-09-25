North corporation has fired 687 teachers: AAP

‘No primary education is being offered’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has dismissed 687 teachers in corporation-run schools.

“North body has stopped providing education to primary students by firing 687 teachers. About 70,000 students have dropped out of the schools because the BJP-ruled civic body is not providing education to children of Classes I to V,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He said Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is a Central government-led initiative under which the Central and State governments collaboratively pay the salaries of teachers in corporation-run schools. “It is shocking that on September 7, 2020, North body Education Department wrote a letter to the Delhi government, conveying that they were firing their primary school teachers because the schools were shut during the pandemic and they are not educating children during the pandemic. Subsequently, North body fired 687 teachers,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

He alleged that for the last one and a half years, the North body has not been providing primary education.

‘Waiting for DDMA nod’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Bharadwaj lost all respect for political accountability while making statements. He said Mr. Bharadwaj should know that North body primary schools, like all primary schools, have not been opened for physical attendance due to lack of permission for the same from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.