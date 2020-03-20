North corporation extends property tax amnesty

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will be extending its property tax scheme extending amnesty on the payment of interest and penalty on outstanding tax, Mayor Avtar Singh said on Thursday.
The waiver may be availed up till March 21 and will be available to those who have property tax due since April 2004.
Standing Committee chairperson, Jai Prakash, urging property owners to make use of the scheme, said that it would not apply to those whose bank accounts had already been attached due to default. He added that to facilitate the property tax payers, all property tax offices will remain open on all Saturdays till the end of the month.
