North civic body to launch kiosk offering meals at ₹10

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation will launch a food kiosk at Shalimar Bagh to distribute meals to the poor for just ₹10. The pilot project will be inaugurated on December 25, marking the birthday of BJP leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Food for all

Senior BJP leaders Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari and Shyam Jaju have been invited for the inauguration on December 25.

Standing Committee Chairperson of the North corporation Tilak Raj Kataria said the project will help feed the poor and ensure that no family goes hungry under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

“The kiosk at Shalimar Bagh will be a pilot project. Within six months, such kiosks will come up in all 104 wards of the North body,” Mr. Kataria said.

He said the kiosk will be run by the municipality at present, but tenders will be floated to private entities when the project is officially launched at a large scale.

Advertisement space

In order to earn revenue, the civic body is also planning to rent the side panels of the kiosks as advertisement space to companies running them.

“Food will be available at the kiosks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday. Options of six pooris and vegetable, and kadi-rice will be offered. Packets of water will also be available for ₹1,” Mr. Kataria said.

He added that though the service is meant for the poor, anyone can avail its benefits. Tokens will be distributed from 11 a.m. at the kiosks.