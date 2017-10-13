North civic body to digitise staff payments

To overcome lack of funds and the problem of delayed salary payments to their employees, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has launched a digital facility for the timely payment of salaries.

The civic body on Thursday entered into an agreement with the Union Bank of India for the real time transfer of salaries to its employees’ accounts.

The municipalities — especially the north and east corporations — have been facing flak from its employees for many years now over the delayed payment of their salaries.

Officials said that such delays occur because at present, files for salary clearances get stuck between departments. Every department and grade of officials get their salaries on a different date.

With the new technology, however, the municipality will be able to transfer upto ₹221 crore in salaries to around 57,000 employees in real time, with just a click.

“The salary to all staff would be processed and distributed in a single day without any error, seamlessly without manual intervention. It would save a lot of labour, manpower and time,” said North Corporation commissioner, Madhup Vyas.The digitisation would be implemented phase-wise.