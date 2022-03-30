North civic body launches online school management system 

Principals of civic bodies’ schools to update information on application

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched an online school management web application on Tuesday. It will consist of details of students, staffers and the status of all 670 schools under the civic body.

Emphasising on the move, North Corporation Commissioner Sanjay Goel said, earlier, details regarding the schools and its students were required on various occasions for the implementation of policies, but the civic body faced a delay due to the cumbersome process of collecting these details.

Implement policies

He added, “Through this e-school management web application, it will be very easy to implement the policies regarding schools and students. Now, all the information will be available in one place.”

North body’s Director of Education J.K. Jain said, apart from details on the total count of staffers and students in each of the civic body’s schools, information of the condition of each school, teachers’ posting, student to teacher ratio and libraries are also included on the web application.

He said, “For instance, there are also progress details on the pending work that is being carried in a school. It is an online system which has all the details required and is available on the North Corporation’s website. This was a huge exercise in terms of collecting the details.”

The civic body’s Additional Commissioner (Education), Sunil Bhadu, said that principals of the civic bodies’ schools have been given login IDs to update information regarding their respective institutions on a timely basis.