North civic body initiates inquiry

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday has initiated an inquiry to look into the causes of the Anaj Mandi fire. The inquiry, to be carried out by Additional Commissioner Sandip Jaques, is expected to submit its report by Friday, said commissioner Varsha Joshi. However, she did not clarify what areas it would be looking into. The unit, working out of the residential area, had been surveyed last week and was due to be issued a show-cause notice, said officials.

In north Delhi, at least 4,500 such units have been surveyed and the third phase of the survey is under way, said an official, adding that the report will be completed by January 15.