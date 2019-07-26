North civic body councillors object to centralised transfers

The transfer of officials at various levels in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will continue to be cleared at the highest level, said Commissioner Varsha Joshi at a House meeting on Thursday after several councillors raised issue against the current system.

The transfer system was changed after Ms. Joshi took charge of the north body eight months ago. Earlier, Zonal Deputy Commissioners would clear several transfers. Now, under the new system, these were directed through the Commissioner’s office.

Ms. Joshi said in an effort to establish a transparent system of transfers within the corporation, a matrix of officials was being prepared based on incumbency and vigilance. This will also see if an individual has been chargesheeted in any case during his/her tenure.

The councillors said the civic work is slowing down after centralising transfer decisions and taking away the power from zonal-level Deputy Commissioners. The Commissioner, however, insisted that the system will have to remain centralised until a new roster is formed. Given that low-level staff like Junior Engineers are the “backbone” of the corporation, it was crucial to keep a watch over their posting as well, at least for two rounds, Ms. Joshi said.

At the meeting, councillors also complained about a recent notice by which the Commissioner had agreed to meet councillors only on two days. It was argued that with nearly 400 councillors, it was impossible to hear the concerns of all during the allotted time. The Commissioner agreed to withdraw the fixed timings.

Meanwhile, Congress councillors stormed the well of the House holding “begging bowls” in their hands. Councillor Mukesh Goyal condemned the ruling BJP councillors for only taking up internal issues of the corporation instead of speaking for the “welfare of the public.” Responding to the protest, Mayor Avtar Singh said ₹25 lakh as funds for individual councillors will be sanctioned within a week.