North civic body blames govt. for financial crisis

The Standing Committee chairperson, Leader of the House and other leaders of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday attacked the Delhi government for the poor financial status of the civic body.

Loss of revenue

They claimed that the non-implementation of the Fourth Finance Commission had resulted in a loss of revenue to the tune of ₹968.97 crore to the civic body. The calculation has been made taking into account the amount of money that would be due to the North body if recommendations of the Fourth Finance Commission were implemented between 2012 and 2016, compared to the money already paid.

Additionally, various recommendations of the Fifth Finance Commission, applicable with retrospective effect from April 2016, which could have helped the civic body’s financial situation were also not implemented. These include special grants to run hospitals, reimbursement for maintenance of drains, reducing collection charges of transfer duty, reducing collection charges by electricity discoms and others.

Chairperson Jai Prakash claimed that the Delhi government was carrying out a “mathematical gimmick” to make it out that a higher percentage of funds were being sent to the corporation but this was not true compared to earlier devolutions.