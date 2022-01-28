North civic body allots land to Delhi Metro

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday passed a resolution to allot eight land pockets on permanent and temporary basis to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for construction of the Mass Rapid Transit System Project Phase-IV from Janakpuri to Majlis Park.

According to the details provided by the civic body, while a few pockets are in Mangolpuri and Peeragarhi, others lie between Madhuban Chowk and Prashant Vihar.

The total area of land in these pockets, which were allotted permanently, stands at 9455.61 square metres.

“The land allotted on a temporary basis is only for the construction, while the land allotted on a permanent basis, which will include the construction of entry gates, will now belong to the DMRC,” a senior North MCD official said, adding that the land rate stood at ₹14,165 per square metre.

Apart from this, the civic body also passed a resolution for the construction of multi-level parking in the city’s Karol Bagh area – located at Bank Street, Old Rajender Nagar, Shastri Park and Pusa Lane.

The senior North MCD official said that initial phase work on the multi-level parking at Bank Street, which will have a capacity of 500 cars will begin soon, and is being executed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“We are yet to receive tenders for the remaining projects, the capacity of vehicles at the Shastri Park will be 600, while the Rajender Nagar and Pusa Lane projects will have a capacity of 450 and 400, respectively,” the official said.