North body workers get due salaries

North civic body Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday said as much as ₹431.33 crore of the ₹432 crore grant released by the Delhi government over the weekend had been disbursed in the form of salaries to its employees across various categories.

According to the Mayor, salaries pending for had been cleared for most of the employees and the remaining would be disbursed at the earliest. “All sanitation workers have been disbursed salaries pending for March and April towards their salaries; we were struggling to get the Delhi government release this amount,” the Mayor said. He said the total amount disbursed stands at ₹154.08 crore, other D-group sanitation workers given ₹42.51 crore, paramedical staff ₹1.57 crore, and the C-group employees given ₹20.92 crore.