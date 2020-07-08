North body teachers to get special training

New Delhi

08 July 2020 07:40 IST

In a novel initiative, all 7,500 teachers and principals of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation schools will undergo training to make classrooms accessible and inclusive, the civic body said on Tuesday.

As a part of this, they will be instructed on different types of disabilities faced by children, on how to differentiate between mental and physical disabilities, how to ensure class participation, how to promote abilities of such students and how to ensure an accessible classroom.

Additionally, after the reopening of schools, large scale testing of all students will be undertaken in order to identify undiagnosed disabilities in order to provide early intervention, the civic body said.

This would include testing for learning disabilities and the provision of special classes.