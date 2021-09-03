North body planning to sell ‘dangal maidan’: AAP

‘Will stop BJP from selling off civic assets’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the BJP-governed North Delhi Municipal Corporation is planning to sell 1,100 square metres of “dangal maidan” behind Delite Cinema at a throwaway price and it has brought the proposal to the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

“Builders want to buy municipal land on freehold instead of leasehold because they know the AAP will come to power in the upcoming municipal corporation polls and investigate their dealings, which will cancel their leases. The BJP is convinced that they are going to lose in the next municipal elections, which has caused the BJP leaders to go on a spree of selling off the civic assets,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Mr. Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP-ruled North Corporation is prepared to sell 10 hospitals and one medical college and the proposal is on hold for the time being after constant pressure and protests by the AAP.

“The AAP will continue to fight for the people of Delhi. Will stop the BJP’s mega sale to protect the municipalities from going penniless,” the AAP leader said.