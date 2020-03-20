DelhiNew Delhi 20 March 2020 01:52 IST
North body Mayor ties mask on people without wearing one
Updated: 20 March 2020 01:52 IST
He was carrying out an awareness drive
North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Avtar Singh on Thursday carried out an awareness campaign over COVID-19 at various places in his jurisdiction.
Experts recommend social distancing to help curb the spread of the infectious disease. In pictures shared by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Mayor is seen tying masks on people’s faces. However, none of the pictures show him wearing a mask.
