North body Mayor ties mask on people without wearing one

New Delhi

20 March 2020 01:52 IST

He was carrying out an awareness drive

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Avtar Singh on Thursday carried out an awareness campaign over COVID-19 at various places in his jurisdiction.

Experts recommend social distancing to help curb the spread of the infectious disease. In pictures shared by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Mayor is seen tying masks on people’s faces. However, none of the pictures show him wearing a mask.

Advertising

Advertising