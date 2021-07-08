‘North body hasn’t given ration to 3.5L children’

No distribution for a year, alleges AAP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-ruled North Corporation has failed to distribute mid-day meal ration for a year due to which over 3.5 lakh children from 700 schools are yet to receive their dry ration.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that due to COVID-19, all schools have remained shut.

The Delhi government took the initiative to give the children their due share in the form of dry ration by calling and giving it to their parents. However, in North Corporation schools, not even a single child has been given the dry ration, he said.

“It is very shameful that about 3.5 lakh students in about 700 schools are not receiving ration. The North body that was supposed to distribute 2,924 tonnes of ration has failed to distribute even 1 kg of it,” he alleged.

“In February, we pointed this out and the BJP’s municipal corporation responded by saying that they are working on it. Now, it is July now and not even a single child has received the ration since the last year.” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Responding to it, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the North body had already dispatched dry ration to most of its schools and within the next 4 to 5 days ration distribution will start.

“North Corporation last distributed dry ration to school students in March 2021 after which the agreement with an NGO distributing mid-day meal lapsed and new arrangements took time due to the lockdown,” Mr. Kapoor said.