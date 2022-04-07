North body grants e-food cart permission to 30 vendors

Allotment letters issued to applicants on April 1

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday approved 30 applicants for the operation of e-carts for sale of packaged and pre-cooked food in 10 wards falling under the Sadar Paharganj (City) zone.

Dubbed as a pilot project, a total of 120 applications were received till December 31, 2021. Through the project, the civic body aims to discourage the sale of food by unlicensed food vendors and create employment opportunities.

“All the applicants were called to present the design of the e-cart before the committee consisting of seven members. The committee, after examining the completeness of the documents and suitability of the design, approved applications of 30 applicants,” the civic body’s press note stated, adding that allotment letters were issued to the vendors on April 1.

Commercial areas

The e-cart vendors will be allowed to operate in commercial areas only from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. while the responsibility of collecting the waste material will lie on the vendor. “It is expected that these e-carts shall start operations within the next 15-20 days,” the press note stated.

Emphasising on the process for applicants, it added, “The successful applicants shall be required to obtain Health Trade Licence from the Health Department of the North Corporation at the zonal level on payment of ₹25,000 per annum, besides ₹10,000 as a one-time registration fee (one-time). The licencee will have to undergo typhoid immunisation. He will be examined medically (annually) so as to exclude persons of infectious and contagious diseases. All food articles shall be displayed and kept in clean stainless vessels protected from dust and flies.”