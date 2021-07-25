North body evicting Gaffar Market shops, claims AAP

The AAP on Saturday alleged that the BJP-ruled North Corporation is evicting shopkeepers from Gaffar Market to build new shops and then give them to other people.

“The civic body in connivance with big builder mafias is coming up with a new technique. The markets in which shops should have been on freehold, where shops were given on a lease for 99 years, surveys are now being conducted to find out fallacies and evict people from those buildings,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said. He claimed that the BJP is marking these buildings to be dangerous and forcing the shopkeepers to empty the markets.

“After the shops are emptied, the shopkeepers have been told that they will not get these shops back again. Moreover, they are saying that they are starting afresh and a new builder will be coming in who will sell these shops to new people as per convenience,” he said.