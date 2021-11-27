North body doctors to go on strike

New Delhi

27 November 2021 01:40 IST

They seek clearance of salary dues and revised DA

The Municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association on Friday announced that senior doctors at hospitals and health centres under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will go on an indefinite strike from November 29 over the issue of non-payment of salaries for the last two months and revised dearness allowance pending since January.

Maruti Sinha, general secretary, MCDA, said the decision was taken following Thursday’s general body meeting.

In a letter marked to higher officials of the North body and Delhi Government, the doctors’ association said that the civic body has taken ‘no steps’ to ensure the payment of salaries, DA and other arrears despite previous requests.

“Emergency services will remain unaffected, provided suitable nursing, paramedical and diagnostics services are ensured by the authorities,” the letter stated.

Previously, the MCDA had written a letter to authorities on pending salaries of health workers. “MCDA represents all senior doctors and the strike will continue till our salaries and DAs are paid. We have been trying to get some assistance through general provident fund (GPF) but even that is not given to us,” said Dr. Sinha.

Established in 1974, MCDA is an association of senior permanent doctors at civic hospitals and has close to 1,200 members. Hospitals under the North body include Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute.

Resident Doctors at Hindu Rao Hospital had also announced an indefinite strike from November 22.

Previously, North body Standing Committee Chairman, Jogi Ram Jain, said that DA will be given to health workers under the civic body along with their salaries for the month of January.