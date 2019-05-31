North body completes de-silting of 75% of drains

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has reportedly carried out desilting of 75% of its drains, officials said in a response to questions raised at a House meeting on Thursday.

Multiple councillors have asked for response from officials regarding the ‘pre-monsoon’ preparation of the civic body. The civic bodies are responsible for clearing the smaller drains in the Capital, while the Delhi government’s PWD is responsible for clearing larger drains.

Opposition leader, Mukesh Goyal, said that once the monsoon arrives, the blame game between the government and the civic bodies would start and caught in between, citizens would suffer.

There are 194 drains under the north corporation’s jurisdictions according to official records. According to the action-plan, there are 11470.43 metric tonnes of silt in these drains, out of which 5435.46 MT have been removed till May 23.