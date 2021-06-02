North body chalks out plans to resolve waterlogging

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash held a meeting with officials of various departments regarding waterlogging in Kirari during monsoons, on Wednesday.

In addition to officials from the corporation, officials from the Public Works Department, DSIDC and Irrigation and Flood Control Department were also present.

Mr. Jai Prakash said waterlogging issues arise every year during the monsoon in Agar Nagar, Mubarakpur Dabas, Kirari Suleman Nagar and Kirari area under the Kirari Assembly constituency, due to which citizens have to face a lot of problems.

During the meeting, Mr. Jai Prakash directed all the officers to ensure that there is no issue of waterlogging anywhere in Kirari during this year’s monsoon and they should take all measures to deal with it.