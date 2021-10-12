North body bans non-segregated waste collection from Nov. 1

New Delhi

12 October 2021 00:45 IST

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday announced that it will impose a complete ban on the collection of non-segregated waste — from households and commercial establishments — from November 1.

North Corporation Commissioner Sanjay Goel said the civic body will paste “red stickers” on the premises of regular defaulters. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Goel said the penalty for defaulters will be on a “daily basis”.

“There is not much criminality in the matter. Monetary penalty is a provision but nobody can afford to pay it all the time, so I think people would start adhering to the norms. Unless we attain a particular saturation level in waste segregation, the red stickers for defaulters will continue.”

Mr. Goel said the move was being made in order to achieve the target of “100% segregation at source”. Furthermore, deployment of workers at “dhalaos” has been ordered to prevent the public from dumping non-segregated waste.

“Under the Solid Waste Management Rule (2016), waste segregation is important and Swach Bharat 2.0 also says the same. One of the important tasks is to segregate the waste at the doorstep,” he said.