North and East civic bodies get new mayors

New mayors and deputy mayors were elected to the East and North Delhi Municipal Corporations on Monday. Apart from this new standing committee members were also elected in both the civic bodies.

In the North Corporation, Avtar Singh, councillor from Civil Lines and Yogesh Verma, councillor from Ashok Vihar was elected the Deputy Mayor. Mr Singh said that sanitation, education and health would be the priority for him. He also said that the stress would be on making the Corporation self reliant. In the standing committee outgoing mayor Adesh Gupta of the BJP, Jaiprakash also of the BJP and Ravinder Bhardwaj (AAP) were elected unanimously while the Congress’s Prerna Singh (Congress) withdrew her nomination.

In the EDMC Anju Kamalkant, councillor from Vishvas Nagar was elected the mayor and Sanjay Goyal representing Vivek Vihar was made Deputy Mayor. Ms Kamalkant said that her priority would be to make EDMC self-reliant and work for the improvement in education and health. The standing committee of the EDMC, saw outgoing mayor Bipin Bihari Singh, Ajay Sharma representing Naveen Shahdara and Abdul Rahman representing the Zafrabad constituency were elected unopposed as the members of Standing Committee.