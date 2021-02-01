None of farmer leaders called for probe turn up, allege police

‘Letters sent to addresses of those who live outside the city’

None of the farmer leaders, who had been asked by Delhi Police to join the investigations last week, turned up till Sunday evening, said an officer.

He said notices were sent to 44 farmers’ leaders to join the probe on violation of terms and conditions for the tractor rally on Republic Day.

“We again called them up, asking them to join the investigation at the earliest. We are waiting for their reply. On Sunday, we have sent notices to 70 tractor owners after the vehicles were identified from the footage that we got from the public and CCTVs,” the officer added.

The process of issuing notices is taking time as many people were from outside the city and we are sending letters to their addresses, he added. Delhi Police teams are investigating in several locations outside the city, including Punjab and Haryana, to apprehend the accused. They are also looking for those who hoisted flags at the Red Fort. Sources said the police have blocked several groups on social media, which were active during the violence.

FSL gets evidence

The Forensic Science Laboratory teams visited Ghazipur, Red Fort and ITO areas and collected evidence, including a big rope, which was used to climb on Red Fort.

The police have received 1,700 video clips related to the violence so far.

The Crime Branch is also examining dump data of mobile phone calls and registration numbers of tractors. The investigators are analysing footage and photos taken from drone-mounted cameras and carrying out 3D mapping of the area vandalised at the Red Fort.