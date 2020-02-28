None from Loni crossed border to indulge in violence: Ghaziabad SP

Neeraj Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ghaziabad has refuted the charge that miscreants from Loni area of the district crossed over to north-east Delhi and indulged in communal violence. “We had sealed the border on February 24 itself and even before that there was no report of suspicious movement from the Loni side as we have checkposts on the border,” he said.

The SP told The Hindu that he and his team of 20-25 policemen had to cross over from Lal Bagh Mandi checkpost in Ghaziabad to Karwal Nagar in north-east Delhi on Tuesday to repel a violent mob of around 200 people.

“In one hour, we had to cross over thrice as the mob was armed with petrol bombs and lathis and was threatening to set the shops and houses on fire,” Mr. Jadaun said. The area, he said, has bamboo furniture shops and even a small fire could have led to a disaster. “It was my call. I felt it was not time to go by jurisdiction. We didn’t have anti-riot jackets but we had helmets. We crossed over and within ten minutes we were able to repel them. When they came again, we threatened them of a lathi-charge.”

‘Riot averted’

Explaining the scene, Mr Jadaun recalled: “When the mob attacked, the families, with children and women, had locked themselves up and were throwing stones from rooftops in self-defence. I could see a person holding a country-made pistol on the rooftop. The mob below was also throwing stones and were holding petrol bombs. Some were trying to break the locks and some had pieces of tin shades to protect themselves from the stones coming from the rooftop. It could have easily spiralled into a riot.”

The official further said he tried to contact the Delhi Police but he was told that they were in no position to reach there. “I also called the Fire Service but didn’t get any response. Delhi Police reached the spot only on Wednesday. The entire Tuesday night we kept a strict vigil.”

He said though there was no rule to control such situations, a thumb rule is to use excess force on the first day of the riot. “In that case, the casualties will be of rioters. If you allow the situation to fester, innocents suffer.”

Dispelling rumours

Mohd. Akhlaq, pradhan of Shankar Colony in Loni said the situation was under control in the area. “There is a heavy police presence. We are going from door-to-door to dispel rumours. We have heard that people are blaming Loni for riots in Delhi. It is a false charge. It was the doing of the locals.”

Praising the role of the police officials, Ahsan Qureshi, a businessman said, Loni had an image of a crime belt but it was not communally charged. “Efforts are being to communalise the atmosphere by sending provocative posts on social media but most of us could see through the game.”