Nonagenarian finishes his MA from IGNOU

“Family responsibilities kept me from pursuing my passion for studies, but at 87, finally, that opportunity knocked on my door,” said 93-year-old CI Sivasubramanian who was the oldest student at the IGNOU convocation on Monday.
Sivasubramanian received his masters’ degree in public administration at the convocation and his zest for knowledge was praised by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ who called him a 90-year-old “youngster”.
Sivasubramanian retired as a director from the Ministry of Commerce in 1986.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.