Nonagenarian finishes his MA from IGNOU

“Family responsibilities kept me from pursuing my passion for studies, but at 87, finally, that opportunity knocked on my door,” said 93-year-old CI Sivasubramanian who was the oldest student at the IGNOU convocation on Monday.

Sivasubramanian received his masters’ degree in public administration at the convocation and his zest for knowledge was praised by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ who called him a 90-year-old “youngster”.

Sivasubramanian retired as a director from the Ministry of Commerce in 1986.

