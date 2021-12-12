Non-payment of salaries: North MCD workers to protest from tomorrow

New Delhi

12 December 2021 00:47 IST

Talks between employees’ union and civic body over pending dues remain inconclusive

Workers under various civic body unions have called for protests, from Monday, against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation over the issue of non-payment of salaries, dearness allowance (DA) and other pending dues.

The Confederation of Mu-nicipal Corporation of Delhi Employees Union (CMCDEU) said protests will be held outside the North MCD headquarters from Monday after negotiations between the Union and the BJP-led civic body, over the payment of salaries and dues, drew no conclusion on Friday.

Indefinite strike warning

“No written assurance was given by the North MCD officials regarding the payment of salaries, which have been pending for various categories of workers. We will hold protests starting Monday and we will observe the situation on a daily basis. If the civic body still remains adamant over the non-payment of salaries and other dues, we will go on an indefinite strike,” said A.P. Khan, convener of CMCDEU, adding that the Union served as an umbrella body for employees under the civic bodies.

Kuldeep Singh Khatri, president of Shikshak Nyay Manch, an association of teachers under the North MCD, said that “close to 3,000” teachers under the civic body will protest outside the BJP’s national office if their salaries are not paid by Monday.

“Previously, 2,500 teachers had protested outside the BJP’s Delhi office over the non-payment of salaries. No leader came to speak with us, which shows that they have no concern for us. This, despite 7,000 teachers stepping away from the online teaching duties for 13 days and counting. Our salaries have been pending for close to four months now and our DA has not been paid since July,” said Mr. Khatri.

Simultaneously, category C and D workers at hospitals under the North civic body have also called for a 24-hour strike starting from Monday. “Lab technicians, sweepers and other workers from hospitals under the North MCD, including Hindu Rao and Kasturba Hospital, will be part of the 24-hour strike. Nurses from Girdhari Lal Hospital will also join us,” said Vinod Kumar Parcha, the president of the Hospital Employees’ Union, adding that salaries were last paid for the month of October.

‘No funds’

“We tried convincing the CMCDEU representatives and mentioned that the money for the salaries will come soon but they refused. A total of ₹84 crore is yet to be paid to us by the Delhi Government for September, but they keep delaying the sanctioning of funds. How can we commit to paying the salaries?” asked North MCD’s Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain.

North MCD’s Leader of House Chhail Bihari Goswami said the civic body officials had “approached the Ministry of Finance” to discuss a possible solution to the fund crunch. “We were assured by the Ministry that some decision will be taken to help us with the ongoing situation. Currently, we have been using all our incoming revenues to pay salaries and we have assured the workers that there will be no disruption in payments from January.”

Workers under the civic body said that the delay in payment of salaries and other dues has become “a recurring trend for the last five years”.

Former North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash said the Delhi Government’s “delay in sanctioning the municipal funds” was the key reason behind the delay. “Even during my tenure last year, there was a backlog of ₹600 crore, which was not assigned to us because the Delhi Government cited COVID-19 as the reason... We managed the situation by increasing our revenues. Unfortunately, This year, there’s a total backlog of ₹900 crore, which the Delhi Government is yet to sanction to the North MCD. This is because the civic body elections are nearing and they (AAP) want to cause a ruckus by withholding the funds.”