Non-essential expenses of civic bodies may stop

The Delhi High Court on Friday hinted that it may stop all non-essential, discretionary expenses of the three municipal corporations, including perks of councillors and senior officers, so that salaries and pensions of COVID-19 front-line workers can be paid.
A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli directed the civic bodies to give details of expenses incurred on top officials. It said the payment of salaries of health workers, including doctors and nursing staff, and sanitation staff — who are at the frontlines during the current pandemic should be prioritised over other discretionary expenses.
The court said “paucity of funds cannot be an excuse for non-payment of salaries and pensions” as these are fundamental rights. The court also expressed its disapproval over Delhi government’s decision to deduct from the amounts transferred to the corporations the loans given to them, saying even the Reserve Bank of India had imposed a moratorium on recall of loans and declaration of accounts as NPA by banks and financial institutions.
The court will hear the case again on January 21. It was hearing several petitions claiming non-payment of salaries and pensions of serving and retired employees, including teachers, doctors and sanitation workers, of the three corporations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath