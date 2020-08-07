Non-COVID cremations at Punjabi Bagh facility

The Punjabi Bagh crematorium, which was earlier reserved for COVID-19 casualties, will once again allow non-COVID cremations, a senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation official said on Friday.

The Hindu had earlier reported that the NGO, which runs the facility, had appealed to the civic body to allow them to cremate non-COVID bodies as the number of COVID cremations had reduced and staffers were facing financial issues. Only two to three bodies were reportedly being received here a day.

Following the NGO’s appeal, officials at the SDMC met on Wednesday to take a call on the matter. While an order in this regard is yet to be issued, the official said that the NGO has been told that it may restart non-COVID operations.