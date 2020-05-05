Non-COVID-19 patients not being given medication at AIIMS pharmacy: plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to respond on a petition claiming that outstation non-COVID patients who had come for treatment at AIIMS were not being provided medication from the hospital’s pharmacy due to the lockdown.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar also issued notice to AIIMS before posting the case for further hearing on May 8.

The petition said the patients had come to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS and were presently living in night shelters in the Capital.

The petition claimed that on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, these patients are not being provided medication that they were earlier receiving from the AIIMS pharmacy.

AIIMS, during the hearing via videoconferencing, told the court that its pharmacy was functional but in a limited way as most of its staff was not able to come to work due to the lockdown. It said medicines for cancer and AIDS patients were being distributed from the pharmacy.