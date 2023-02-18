ADVERTISEMENT

Non-bailable warrant against kabaddi coach accused of rape

February 18, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The accused, Jogender, has been absconding since the victim had filed her complaint nearly three weeks ago

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly three weeks after a national-level kabaddi player had filed a complaint of rape and extortion against her coach, the police on Friday said they have obtained a non-bailable warrant against the accused.

The accused, Jogender, continues to remain absconding, they added.

Based on the complaint filed by the 27-year-old rape survivor at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station, an FIR under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered earlier this month.

The woman’s statement was recorded soon before a court under Section 164 (magistrate recording a confession or statement) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The victim was introduced to the accused in 2012, when he was training her for a kabaddi competition in Hiran Kudna near west Delhi’s Mundka.

According to the complaint, Jogender had raped the woman in 2015 and then tried to intimidate her.

Later, in 2018, he forced her to share a part of her winnings from a national competition and she subsequently transferred ₹43.5 lakh to his bank account, the complaint added.

“When the complainant got married in 2021, the accused started blackmailing her by threatening to leak her private photos on social media,” a senior police officer said.

