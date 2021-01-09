Nominations for women scribe award begin

The Media Foundation has begun accepting nominations for the Chameli Devi Jain Award 2020 for outstanding woman media person.
The nominations are to be sent latest by January 30 either via email or by post.
Journalists in the print, digital, broadcast and current affairs documentary film media are eligible for the award, including photographers, cartoonists and newspaper designers.
“Names and addresses of sponsors or references should be clearly mentioned with email ids and contact numbers. Self-nominated entries are also accepted,” they said.
It was first awarded in 1982 to an outstanding woman media person, who had made a difference through writing with “depth, dedication, courage and compassion”.
