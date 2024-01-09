GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nominations filed by 3 AAP candidates for Jan. 19 Rajya Sabha poll

Sanjay Singh, N.D. Gupta, and Swati Maliwal set to be elected to the upper house of Parliament in the election scheduled for three Delhi seats, with party enjoying absolute majority in the Assembly

January 09, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
AAP had last week declared Singh, Gupta, and Maliwal as its nominees for the three Rajya Sabha seats.

AAP had last week declared Singh, Gupta, and Maliwal as its nominees for the three Rajya Sabha seats. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The three candidates nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — Swati Maliwal, N.D. Gupta, and Sanjay Singh — for the upper house of Parliament, filed their nominations on Monday.

The party had on January 5 announced its decision to renominate Mr. Singh and Mr. Gupta, and field the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi, for which elections will be held on January 19. Following the announcement, Ms. Maliwal resigned as the DCW chief. The six-year tenures of Mr. Singh and Mr. Gupta end on January 27.

Mr. Singh, who is currently in judicial custody in the Delhi excise policy case, was brought before the returning officer under police protection after a court here on Saturday permitted him to file the nomination personally, provided that he does not address a public gathering. His wife, Anita Singh, who was present by his side, said the senior AAP leader was happy to see party workers showing up in his support. She said the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was like an elder brother to Mr. Singh, had reposed faith in her husband by nominating him for a Rajya Sabha seat again.

“This must be the first time someone came from jail to file their Rajya Sabha nomination,” she added.

Ms. Singh also filed her nomination as a dummy candidate for AAP. Party sources said two dummy candidates had filed their nominations and that they would withdraw their candidatures later. Parties often field dummy candidates to ensure that at least one candidate from the party makes it to the election if the nominations of the others are rejected for some reason.

Speaking to mediapersons after filing her nomination, Ms. Maliwal said she had, as the DCW chief, spoken up for women from the streets of Delhi and would do the same in Parliament after getting elected.

All three AAP nominees are set to be elected without any hiccups, as the party enjoys a brute majority in the Delhi Assembly.

Related Topics

Delhi / parliament / Rajya Sabha / politics / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.