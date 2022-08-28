Noida twin towers demolition: Evacuation of adjacent buildings nears completion

The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 p.m

PTI Noida:
August 28, 2022 08:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Barricades used to block a road leading to Supertech twin towers ahead of their demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, on Saturday, August 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The evacuation of two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech was nearing completion, officials said on Sunday morning.

The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 a.m.

Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The evacuation is nearing completion,” an official said.

While the residents, their vehicles and pets had to be moved out by 7 a.m., private security and other staff will also be removed from the two societies by 1 p.m., the officials added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
construction and property

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app