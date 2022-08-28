Noida twin towers demolition live | Residents evacuated from adjacent societies; 500 personnel deployed at site

The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 p.m

The Twin Towers with buildings around it covered ahead of the demolition on Sunday, August 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Anticipation and excitement filled the area around Supertech twin towers in Noida as the time for the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall illegal structures drew closer on Sunday, with officials busy in last-minute preparations to ensure nothing goes wrong. Ahead of the court-mandated implosion of the buildings scheduled at 2.30 pm, heavy police deployment was seen in the area where authorities had also stationed water tankers and anti-smog guns.

The roads in and around the twin towers were heavily barricaded with authorities not allowing any vehicles there. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain shut between 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm, officials said. Officials also performed puja in the morning to ensure safe demolition of the buildings.

The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of the two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers has been completed, officials said on Sunday morning.

The evacuation of residents from the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 a.m. but took a little longer, police officials said.

Power, gas supply shut

The supply of cooking gas and power has also been discontinued in the two societies in Sector 93A in view of the implosion planned at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday, an official overseeing the evacuation exercise said.

“The evacuation has been completed. The cooking gas and electricity supplies have been discontinued. They will be resumed after security clearance post demolition later,” a police officer told PTI .

The deserted roads in Noida ahead of the demolition of the Twin Towers on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Besides the residents, their vehicles and pets have also been moved out, the official added. However, private security and some representatives of residents’ group will stay within the societies till around 1 p.m. after which both premises would be totally vacant, the officer said.

Around 500 police, traffic personnel deployed at site

Around 500 police and traffic personnel besides the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed at the area around the twin towers.

DCP Rajesh S, who is the police’s incident commander for overseeing the evacuation exercise, said, “Around 400 civil police personnel were on demolition duty Sunday.” DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said separately 150 to 200 traffic personnel were also deployed across Noida at all crucial junctions to facilitate movement of vehicles in view of restrictions and diversions on several routes.

Incident Command Centre van to monitor the demolition of the Twin Towers, seen in the background at Noida. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

Mr. Saha said his department was keeping commuters informed about the changes and Google Maps was showing real-time updates on diversions.

“In case of any doubt, people can call up Noida traffic helpline number 99710 09001 for updates,” the officer said.