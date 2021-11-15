Delhi

Noida STF team nabs two kidnappers, rescues man

A man was rescued from a car by the Noida Special Task Force (STF) after he was allegedly kidnapped for ransom, the police said on Sunday.

The Noida STF freed Amit Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahr district and currently living in Ghaziabad, from the clutches of the abductors, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raj Kumar Mishra attached to the Noida STF said.

On Saturday evening, the STF team arrested two men near Hindan Bridge under the Teela Mod police station limits. They were identified as Jasbir alias Kaloo and Yogesh who were taking Mr. Kumar in a car and were searching for a safe place to hide him for extorting ransom, the police officer said.

Kaloo confessed to committing several crimes like looting and attempt to murder, including smuggling of illicit arms from Indore with his neighbour Shaka’s help. A police uniform, a countrymade pistol of .32 bore, five live cartridges and a car used for the kidnapping were seized, Mr. Mishra added.


