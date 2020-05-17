Delhi

Noida reports one more death

A 65-year-old Noida resident, who was hospitalised with pneumonia and found COVID-19 positive, died on Friday, said officials.

He was the fifth COVID-19 fatality in U.P.’s Gautam Buddha Nagar. The man from Noida’s Sector 8 was admitted to GIMS in Greater Noida on May 12.

Earlier, four men from Gautam Buddh Nagar — two of them aged 62, one 60 and another 71 — have died due to the virus, said district officials.

Meanwhile, four more people tested positive for the virus in Noida, pushing the number of cases to 247, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. “Total 41 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which five [including the deceased man] were COVID-19 positive. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar now stands at 247,” he said.

