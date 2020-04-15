Noida removes two hotspots, adds 7 others

A residential society and a housing sector in Noida were on Wednesday removed from the list of COVID-19 hotspots in Gautam Buddha Nagar, while seven more places were added to the list, officials said.

With the latest changes, Gautam Buddha Nagar now has 27 hotspots, as defined by the district administration, which are completely sealed and any movement into or out of them except for emergencies is barred, the officials said.

So far, 80 COVID-19 cases have been detected across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district and 25 of these patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the officials added.