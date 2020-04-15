Noida removes two hotspots, adds 7 others

A residential society and a housing sector in Noida were on Wednesday removed from the list of COVID-19 hotspots in Gautam Buddha Nagar, while seven more places were added to the list, officials said.
With the latest changes, Gautam Buddha Nagar now has 27 hotspots, as defined by the district administration, which are completely sealed and any movement into or out of them except for emergencies is barred, the officials said.
So far, 80 COVID-19 cases have been detected across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district and 25 of these patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the officials added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.