Noida police issue notice on use of loudspeakers

April 20, 2022 17:52 IST

602 temples, 265 mosques and 16 other places of worship given notice

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissioner of Police on Wednesday issued notices to places of worship and banquet halls regarding the use of loudspeakers.

In the notice, religious seers, marriage homeowners and DJ managers have been asked to follow the guidelines decided by the Allahabad High Court on the use of sound–amplifying devices. “Strict action will be taken against those who will not follow the guidelines,” the notice said.

According to an official release, the notice has been issued to 602 temples, 265 mosques and 16 other places of worship. It has also been issued to 217 banquet halls, 175 DJ managers.

Official sources said the notice had been issued as a follow–up to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to officials that the sound of loudspeakers should not go out of the premises where they were played.