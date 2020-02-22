Noida Police invites suggestions from public

Noida Police has launched a dedicated WhatsApp number, inviting suggestions from the public in order to improve its services, officers said.

The number — 8800845816 — should be used only for text messages and not phone calls, the police department requested the public as it rolled out the service on Thursday.

“People can use this helpline to inform the police about locations and spots where patrolling needs to be improved and make other suggestions,” the police said in a statement.

However, for emergency situations, the people should continue using the 112 number, the department said.

A team has been constituted that would monitor messages sent on this number and further action would be taken based on the same, officers added.