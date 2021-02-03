Noida Metro to start ‘fast trains’ on Aqua Line soon

NEW DELHI

Move will reduce travel time

In a bid to reduce travel time on the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line, ‘fast trains’ will be introduced by the Noida Metro Rail Corportation (NMRC) over the coming days.

The NMRC in a statement on Tuesday said: “Out of a total of 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations will be skipped by these ‘fast trains’ during peak hours. QR tickets will be sold at the stations.

The stations, which will be skipped are Noida Sector 50, 101, 81, 83, 143,144, 145,146,147 and 148 metro stations, the NMRC said. With the implementation of the fast trains, the average running time between Sector 51 metro station and Greater Noida will be reduced to 36 minutes from the earlier 45 minutes.

“Services starting from terminal stations [Sector 51 station and depot station] between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays will be fast trains,” it said.